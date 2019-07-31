TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $288,589.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 49,834,260,911 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

