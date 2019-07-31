TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.35 to $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 1,870,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.