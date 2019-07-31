TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 61.4% against the dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $544.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01463624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

