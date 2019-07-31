Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $31.61 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $843.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin N. Trail purchased 3,228 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $100,423.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,220.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $270,043. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

