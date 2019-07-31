Trican Well Service (TCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Trican Well Service to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$245.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.47 million.

Shares of TSE TCW remained flat at $C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 320,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

