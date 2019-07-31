Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 604,186 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $46.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,938,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,403 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,445,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,843,000 after acquiring an additional 127,434 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

