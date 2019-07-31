Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.53. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 2,304,889 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

In other news, insider Michael(Mike) Clarke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.25 ($12.23), for a total transaction of A$431,250.00 ($305,851.06).

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

