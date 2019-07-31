Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,409.90 ($18.42).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,295.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

