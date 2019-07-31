Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total value of $3,223,610.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,885.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,936.62. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

