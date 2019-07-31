Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 2.6%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 149,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

Transition Metals Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.