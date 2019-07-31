TransEnterix (TRXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

TransEnterix stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,611. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

