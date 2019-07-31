Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $77.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 617,802 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3500004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

