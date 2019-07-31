TOP Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.01462890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,801,988,362 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

