Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMOAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

