Tlwm Makes New $234,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,058 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,662 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,812,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,761,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,930,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

