Tlwm Has $541,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tlwm reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5,502.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 588,723 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,509,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 901,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

