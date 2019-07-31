Tlwm Has $487,000 Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tlwm lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. 275,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

