TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Issues Earnings Results

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIVO. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TiVo by 168.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in TiVo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TiVo in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TiVo in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

