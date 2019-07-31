Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,724 shares.

TTNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

