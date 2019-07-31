Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 25.6% Higher

Shares of Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) traded up 25.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, 137,368 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 47,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several research firms recently commented on TI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Mining Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.