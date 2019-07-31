Timbercreek Financial (TF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.03 million.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The firm has a market cap of $793.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 133.16, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

