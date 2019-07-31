Thrive Token Market Cap Achieves $756,278.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $756,278.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.67 or 0.05845458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,224,776 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

