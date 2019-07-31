The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Stock Price Down 100%

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)’s share price traded down 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $331.25 and last traded at $0.00, 1,203,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 497,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.36.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.25.
The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.36.
About The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI)
The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.