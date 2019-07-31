The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Stock Price Down 100%

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)’s share price traded down 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $331.25 and last traded at $0.00, 1,203,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 497,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.25.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

