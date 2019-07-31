The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-2.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.69-2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.