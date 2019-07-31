Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,409,514. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group cut their price target on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

