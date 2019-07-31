Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 12.45 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.69 ($0.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.51.

