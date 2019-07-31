Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Terex traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.45, 1,552,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,074,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,581 shares of company stock worth $46,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 166.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

