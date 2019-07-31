Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $190.89. 24,962,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

