Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 416.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 285,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,418. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

