Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,012 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.41. 23,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,889. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.92.

