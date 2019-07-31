Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,412,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $208,975,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,058,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after buying an additional 90,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

