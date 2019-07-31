Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.32. 159,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

