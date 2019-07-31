Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 253.9% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1,632.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 181,033 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 57.5% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 3,582,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

