Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 161,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.