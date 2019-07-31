Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NYSE WM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 763,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

