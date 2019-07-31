Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & Liberty Braves Group Series C (NYSE:BATRK) Head-To-Head Review

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 3.00% 2.92% 1.55% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.74 $135.00 million $1.17 28.18 Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.60 $3.97 million $0.10 288.80

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. Telephone & Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Braves Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telephone & Data Systems and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $41.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

