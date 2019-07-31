Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $345.70. 1,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,468. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $352.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.14, for a total transaction of $447,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,052. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

