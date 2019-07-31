Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, approximately 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

TINLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Teijin Adr Rep had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teijin Adr Rep will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

