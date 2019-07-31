TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.85. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,000 shares of company stock worth $4,480,240. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 306,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

