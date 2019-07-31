TD Securities Cuts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$14.50

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CCO opened at C$12.08 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$388.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1895258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

