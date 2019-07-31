TD Securities Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$74.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,535. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.47. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$30.42 and a 52-week high of C$56.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.4000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$172,598.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,077,254.49. Also, Director David Ingram sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$641,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,701 shares in the company, valued at C$22,477,497.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,353,890.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

