Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

