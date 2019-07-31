Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 26504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$70.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

