Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

TALO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $12,809,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Talos Energy by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

