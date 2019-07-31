T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.33.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.