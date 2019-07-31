Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $20.63 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $816,696.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00968272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002418 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 560,282,417 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittylicious, YoBit, Binance, Tux Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.