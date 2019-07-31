SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $110,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 7,119.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 885,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in SYSCO by 425.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 733,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 593,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.72. 137,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,654. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

