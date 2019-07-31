Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Sidoti from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYKE. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.