Swing (SWING) Market Cap Tops $76,733.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market cap of $76,733.00 and $374.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,307,152 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

