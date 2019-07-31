Swap (XWP) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $26,957.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01530224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 5,488,314 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.